Stretch your Dollars
Maximize the impact of your donations by giving on May 4th! Many nonprofits have matching funds available and your donation could help a nonprofit win additional prize dollars!
Give Now or Give in the Moment
You don’t have to wait until May 4th to give! Find a cause you care about and schedule your gift now, or join the excitement of the day and give anytime on May 4th. Watch as your favorite nonprofits climb up the leaderboard!
Lasting Impact
Since 2013, Big Day of Giving has united our community, raising more than $16 million for local nonprofits from over 36,000 donors from all over the region, the state, the country, and the world.
24 Hours to Give
Where Your Heart Is
From midnight to midnight on May 4,
go to bigdayofgiving.org and give to the
nonprofits that lift up lives and make
this the place we call home.
May 4, 2017
bigdayofgiving.org