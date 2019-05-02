|
Counting down to Big Day of Giving on May 2


Schedule your #BDOG2019 Gifts Today!
Rally your friends to support your favorite cause on Big Day of Giving by building a fundraising campaign!
Schedule your Big Day of Giving gifts today and join the fun on May 2 to see how the Sacramento region gives back!
nonprofits in the Sacramento region that
are working on the issues that matter
most to you.

during Big Day of Giving on May 2 (or schedule your gifts in advance!) to strengthen our community.

your friends and family to join you in making a Big Day of Giving donation, sharing the love.

MAKE THE BIGGEST IMPACT ON MAY 2
There are lots of ways to make an impact on Big Day of Giving! You can schedule your gifts in advance, create a personal appeal to encourage your friends and family to support the causes that matter most to you, and attend nonprofit events held throughout the Sacramento region! However you choose to give, be proud that you are part of the movement that has raised more than $30 million for over 600 local nonprofits since its inception.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR FOR MAY 2
HELP THE CAUSES YOU LOVE
Tell your friends, family and colleagues why the causes you love matter to you -- and encourage them to give -- by building a fundraising campaign to support your favorite nonprofit. When you share your story, you can help local organizations raise more donations, win prizes, and spread their good work in our community!

A program of the Sacramento Region Community Foundation that is powered by GivingEdge, Big Day of Giving is more than a once-annual 24-hour giving challenge. It's the culmination of an entire year's worth of community-building and collaboration that connects nonprofits to the community-at-large and to each other, made possible by the generosity of our region's donors and our many community partners, like Western Health Advantage.
